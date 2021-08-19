TheStreet Upgrades JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) to “B-“

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

JELD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.50.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,071,695.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

