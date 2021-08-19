Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.75 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.75 billion and approximately $58.89 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00064480 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.70 or 0.00310569 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00045198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009591 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014206 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,130.00 or 0.02425373 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.