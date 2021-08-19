ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Trading 3.2% Higher

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) traded up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90. 2,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 581,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ThredUp news, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,115.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,501,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,157,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth $3,266,000. Institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

