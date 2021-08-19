Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$1.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.66% from the stock’s previous close.

TWM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Acumen Capital set a C$2.25 price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.70 price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.83.

Shares of TSE TWM traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.29. 136,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,412. The stock has a market capitalization of C$437.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.34. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$0.65 and a twelve month high of C$1.46.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

