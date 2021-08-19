TigerCash (TCH) Price Reaches $0.0129 on Top Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. TigerCash has a market cap of $720,787.22 and approximately $5.42 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.15 or 0.00871713 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.