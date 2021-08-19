Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OTCMKTS:TTSH opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.74. Tile Shop has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, insider Robert A. Rucker sold 157,500 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $1,148,175.00. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the second quarter worth about $110,000. 1.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. It offers marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

