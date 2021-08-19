Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Issues Earnings Results

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLRS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.17. 254,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,656. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.26. Timberline Resources has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Elder Creek, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

