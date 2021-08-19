Toews Corp ADV Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 131,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,784,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,352,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,685. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

