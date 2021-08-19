Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Update

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the July 15th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Tokio Marine stock opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43. Tokio Marine has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $55.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tokio Marine will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TKOMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

