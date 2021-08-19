Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 76.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,310 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,382,000 after acquiring an additional 173,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,294,000 after acquiring an additional 255,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,722,000 after acquiring an additional 182,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $192.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $115.28 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

