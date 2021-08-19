Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Transphorm in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). B. Riley also issued estimates for Transphorm’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Transphorm in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Transphorm in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Transphorm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Transphorm stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Transphorm has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $164.69 million and a P/E ratio of -7.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

