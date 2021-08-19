Travala.com 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.99 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Travala.com has traded up 29.8% against the dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.27 or 0.00006993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $166.21 million and approximately $14.99 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,898,587 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

