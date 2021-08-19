Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Short Interest Down 23.3% in July

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $4.02 on Thursday. Tricida has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tricida will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the second quarter worth about $26,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the second quarter worth about $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 20.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the first quarter worth about $132,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

