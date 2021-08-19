Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048,753 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.94% of Trimble worth $397,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Trimble by 12.7% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 48,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 29.3% in the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 20,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $88.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.17.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $4,979,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,973 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,192. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

