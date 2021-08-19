TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $6,300,700.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,300,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,865.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Martin Babinec sold 15,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $880,396.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $882,332.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,536,640.00.

TNET stock opened at $89.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.13. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNET. William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $213,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

