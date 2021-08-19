Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TROX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Tronox stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.57. Tronox has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Tronox will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,062.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth about $17,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tronox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,455,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,764,000 after purchasing an additional 70,521 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth about $3,135,000. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

