Truegame 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,852.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a total market cap of $194,326.49 and approximately $2,852.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00057853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.00 or 0.00852805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00104500 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame (TGAME) is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

