Truist Securiti Weighs in on Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.24). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PLYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $99,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

