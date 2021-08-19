Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Analysts at Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 57.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GAMB. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $8.89.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.