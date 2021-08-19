Trustcore Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.12. 117,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,471. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $163.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

