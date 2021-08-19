Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $3.71 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,917,473. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $46.97 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

