Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 964 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $98,105,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,187,000 after buying an additional 494,357 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,600.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 377,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,479,000 after buying an additional 375,009 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,430,000 after buying an additional 363,302 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,169. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

