Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,699 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

Shares of GM traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,905,170. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

