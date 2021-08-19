Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) Short Interest Up 38.0% in July

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the July 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THBIY opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17. Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.65.

Separately, HSBC lowered Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate; Commercial; Small-and-Medium Enterprise and Integrated; and Treasury and Investment. Its services include accepting deposits, issuance of cash and non-cash loans, purchasing cheques and bank bills, performing custody services, rendering insurance agency transactions, and trading the capital market instruments issued for the purpose of performing intermediary services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.