Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) Short Interest Up 38.0% in July

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the July 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THBIY opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17. Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.65.

Separately, HSBC lowered Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate; Commercial; Small-and-Medium Enterprise and Integrated; and Treasury and Investment. Its services include accepting deposits, issuance of cash and non-cash loans, purchasing cheques and bank bills, performing custody services, rendering insurance agency transactions, and trading the capital market instruments issued for the purpose of performing intermediary services.

