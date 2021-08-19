Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:TUYA traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 74,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,042. Tuya has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $27.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TUYA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

