Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 34.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 823,056 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,475 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $41,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 808.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,092,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $155,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,237 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,885,708 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,752,000 after acquiring an additional 521,093 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 833.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 79,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 71,365 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,733,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UBER traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,995,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.28.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.