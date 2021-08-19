uCloudlink Group (UCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. uCloudlink Group has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 134.59% and a negative net margin of 107.16%. On average, analysts expect uCloudlink Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UCL opened at $6.25 on Thursday. uCloudlink Group has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a market cap of $176.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.52.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

