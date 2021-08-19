UGI (NYSE:UGI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

UGI stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 633,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. UGI has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UGI will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

In related news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

