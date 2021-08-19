Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,233 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $224.82 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

