United American Corp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAMA) Short Interest Down 18.2% in July

United American Corp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAMA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UAMA opened at $0.01 on Thursday. United American has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.

About United American

United American Corp. is a holding and management company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technologies. Its patented products include Jumiximage, blockchain PSTN, blockchaindome, and iFramed. The company was founded on July 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

