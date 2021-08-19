United American Corp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAMA) Short Interest Down 18.2% in July

United American Corp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAMA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
UAMA opened at $0.01 on Thursday. United American has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.
About United American
