United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $171.43 Million

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will post sales of $171.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $169.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.20 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $177.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $695.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $690.50 million to $699.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $772.08 million, with estimates ranging from $696.80 million to $859.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.35. 319,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,265. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.