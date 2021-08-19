United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $171.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will post sales of $171.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $169.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.20 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $177.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $695.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $690.50 million to $699.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $772.08 million, with estimates ranging from $696.80 million to $859.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.35. 319,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,265. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.