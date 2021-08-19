United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of United Community Banks worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in United Community Banks by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.25.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Edwards purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,689.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.