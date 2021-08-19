United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.81. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 130.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 36,117 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,473,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 229,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

