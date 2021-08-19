United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,322 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after acquiring an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 396.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,568,000 after acquiring an additional 552,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,248,000 after acquiring an additional 533,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $194.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

