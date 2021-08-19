United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NYSE:X traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 323,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,193,150. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in United States Steel by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in United States Steel by 15.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in United States Steel by 19.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 342,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 55,298 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 2.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

