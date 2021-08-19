UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,504 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.3% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 123.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 63,011 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH traded up $10.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $427.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,195,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,438. The company has a 50 day moving average of $409.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $428.35. The company has a market cap of $403.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

