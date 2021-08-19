Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the July 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 90.7 days.

OTCMKTS UETMF opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.70. Universal Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

