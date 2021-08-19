Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on URBN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.33.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $35.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $103,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after acquiring an additional 482,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,132,000 after purchasing an additional 123,034 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,386,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,984,000 after purchasing an additional 88,773 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

