US Capital Advisors Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Monday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.38. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.23 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

NYSE:PXD opened at $142.34 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 105.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $14,469,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,092,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

