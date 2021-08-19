US Capital Advisors Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%.

CRK has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

CRK stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $23,945,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,251,000 after buying an additional 3,252,873 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $14,290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,964,000 after buying an additional 1,737,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,547,000 after buying an additional 1,680,367 shares in the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.