US Capital Advisors Comments on Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.38. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

