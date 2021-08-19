USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Robert A. Sinnott Sells 1,648 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
USNA stock opened at $94.42 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.03 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.68.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.