USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Robert A. Sinnott Sells 1,648 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

USNA stock opened at $94.42 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.03 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.68.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,640,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 99,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,482,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 74,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,880,000. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

