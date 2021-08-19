USDJ (USDJ) Price Down 0.3% This Week

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, USDJ has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.81 million and $8.16 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00056768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00142592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00150309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,508.15 or 0.99993598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $425.84 or 0.00915558 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.21 or 0.00703520 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

