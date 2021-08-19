Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of VCNX stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54. Vaccinex has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $9.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

