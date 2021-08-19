VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) is Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 66.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,031 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises about 1.6% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,391,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 64.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 371.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 139,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,548,990. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

