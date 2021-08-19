Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Purchased by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up 2.8% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

VOX traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $142.28. 102,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,297. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.60. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $97.78 and a 12-month high of $147.88.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

