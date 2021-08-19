Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.34. 36,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,691. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $70.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.