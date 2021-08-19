Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218,228 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,865,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,148,000 after acquiring an additional 694,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,326,000 after acquiring an additional 378,885 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,561,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,438,000 after acquiring an additional 201,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,806,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,132,000 after acquiring an additional 171,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $54.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

