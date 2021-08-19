Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €83.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Varta and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Varta in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €103.50 ($121.76).

Shares of VAR1 stock opened at €132.60 ($156.00) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €141.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.19. Varta has a 12 month low of €99.20 ($116.71) and a 12 month high of €181.30 ($213.29).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

