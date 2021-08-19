Vega Protocol (VEGA) Price Hits $28.53

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $28.53 or 0.00063040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $28.53 and $816,125.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vega Protocol has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol (CRYPTO:VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

